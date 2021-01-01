Super-sub Adeyemi grabs assist as FC Salzburg secure victory over LASK

The Anglo-Nigerian made a key contribution to help Jesse Marsch’s men extend their impressive run of form at Red Bull Arena

Karim Adeyemi provided an assist as FC Salzburg secured a 2-0 victory over LASK in Sunday’s Austrian Bundesliga championship play-off Group A match.

The 19-year-old forward has earned rave reviews with his impressive performances for Jesse Marsch’s men this season.

The attacker was afforded his 21st league appearance in the current campaign as a second-half substitute and again shone.

The game started with both sides aiming to outwit each other but struggled to find the back of the net with their solid defensive displays.

In an effort to turn around their fortune, manager Jesse Marsch made a few substitutions introducing Adeyemi for Brenden Aaronson in the 74th minute.

Zambia international Patson Daka, who has been in terrific form for the Red Bulls this season, having bagged 23 league goals in only 21 appearances, was replaced by Noah Okafor.

FC Salzburg continued to push for the opening goal and it came in the 87th minute when Mergim Berisha eventually broke the deadlock with a fine strike.

Adeyemi then helped the Red Bull Arena team seal the victory moments before the end of the game when he set up Okafor with a fine pass, to fire into the back of the net.

The victory ensured Salzburg extended their winning run to nine games across all competitions and boost their chances of clinching the league title.

Adeyemi has now found the back of the net six times and provided six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

With Daka primed to make a move to a top European club soon, the Anglo-Nigerian is believed to be a suitable replacement for the Zambia forward.

Adeyemi has been with the Red Bull Arena team since 2018, having also featured for the Bayern Munich youth setup and has continued to develop at the Austrian side.

The forward has represented Germany at U16 and U17 levels but he is still eligible to switch his allegiance to the Nigeria national team if he wished.

He will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when FC Salzburg take on Swarovski Tirol in their next league outing on April 21.