'Super Eagles soared higher' - Nigerians satisfied after dominant victory over Lesotho

Gernot Rohr's men ended their Afcon qualification campaign on a winning note in front of their home fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium

Nigerians have taken to social media to commend the Super Eagles after a 3-0 hammering of Lesotho in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Tuesday.

A first-half strike from Victor Osimhen and second-half goals from Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu helped the three-time African champions end their Group L campaign with an unbeaten record of six games.

Fans expressed their satisfaction with the Super Eagles' performance at the Teslim Balogun Stadium which was the first time the national team played in Lagos on over a decade.

