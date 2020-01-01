Super Eagles fans want to win and the score against Sierra Leone does not matter - Lawal

The former international has advised Gernot Rohr’s men on the expectations of their supporters ahead of their next encounter

Garba Lawal has urged the Nigerian national team to do all it takes to secure victory against Sierra Leone irrespective of the margin of the triumph.

The Super Eagles will square off against the Leone Stars in their fourth Group L qualifying game in Freetown on Tuesday.

The three-time African champions squandered a four-goal lead in Benin City to play out a draw against the Leone Stars at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday.

Fans took to social media to react angrily to the disappointing draw with the team’s captain Ahmed Musa apologizing for his side’s unimpressive showings.

Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has set a target of a 4-0 win for Gernot Rohr’s men in Freetown and Lawal has revealed the expectation of the fans ahead of the crucial game.

“We are expecting them to go to Sierra Leone on Tuesday and beat them even if it is 1-0 we don’t care, what matters is the three points,” Lawal told Goal.

“They must correct those errors in their last game. They must get it right when they go to Sierra Leone by winning the game.

“Nigeria’s expectations are very high because they have beaten in the past and they know they have the players that can deliver. That is the mentality of our people.

“If you think Sierra Leone are a weaker team then you are making a big mistake. It is not finished until the end of 90 minutes.

“The players know what is at stake and they know what they did in Benin City was not right. And I know the players will want to go to Sierra Leone and win.”

The Super Eagles lead Group L with seven points from four games and a victory against Sierra Leone on Tuesday could be enough to see them qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in .

Nigeria won their eighth bronze medal in the last edition of the continental tournament in , with clinching gold and the silver medal.

Lawal was a consistent performer for the Super Eagles during his playing years, featuring at the 1998 and 2002 World Cup tournaments.

The winger, who had 57 caps, was also part of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations team at the 2000, 2002, 2004 and 2006 editions.