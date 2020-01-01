Super Eagles defender Abdullahi picks Real Madrid's Zidane as his football hero

The Real Madrid manager is an inspiration for the Nigerian right-back who has scored four goals in the Turkish second-tier league in this campaign

and Bursaspor defender Shehu Abdullahi has revealed manager Zinedine Zidane as his all-time favourite footballer.

With football leagues in suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Eagles right-back chose to engage his fans on social media with a question and answer conversation on Tuesday night.

Abdullahi has been impressive in Bursaspor's push for promotion to the Turkish Super Lig with four goals in 26 outings in the First League this term.

The 27-year-old plays a versatile role in the defence and in the midfield, and he has chosen the former and Real Madrid midfielder as his inspiration, and he dreams of playing in the Spanish with Real Madrid before retiring.

Before taking up a managerial role at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane won several accolades as a player, helping France win the 1998 World Cup and he later won the Ballon d'Or that same year.

Liga hala Madrid ✌🏻 — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) March 24, 2020

Following his breakthrough with Nigeria Professional Football League side , Abdullahi has had a nomadic career across Kuwait, and Greece before joining the Green Crocodiles in January 2018.

The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist had some words of advice for upcoming football stars who are looking to travel abroad.

"Europe is good, especially the opportunity to advanced facilities. However, patience is key. Another thing, the right hands. Players should not just jump, I played in the and I'm privileged to play for all the national teams apart from the U17 team. Patience is important," he said.