Super Eagles coach Rohr takes positives from 'interesting' Cameroon defeat

The German tactician is satisfied with the performance of his side in their loss to the Indomitable Lions in Austria

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has taken positives from his side’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Friday’s international friendly.

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored the only goal of the encounter to ensure his side secured victory in Austria.

The Super Eagles had a number of scoring chances in the game but were unable to find the back of the net and Rohr has revealed his satisfaction with the showings from his side.

“The most important thing is not the result because it was just a test match. It was interesting to see some new players because we had to manage the situation and we did well,” Rohr told the Super Eagles media team.

“I think we had 17 shots on the goal while Cameroon only had three, they had only one on target which was the goal and we had six on target.

“Like I said, the result is not the most important thing in a friendly, the most important thing is to learn, to see some interesting things, to test some new players and to see what we want to do in September for the World Cup qualifiers.

“Our domination was not good enough because we had to score in the beginning of the game but we didn’t and when you don’t score you get punished.”

A number of players withdrew from the encounter including Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Torino wing-back Ola Aina.

Rohr used the opportunity to feature Terem Moffi, Abraham Marcus, Peter Olayinka and other newly invited players in the encounter and he is satisfied with their performances.

”These test matches are made to give chances to other players. Of course I will love to play with my best team, prepare them for the World Cup qualifiers in the same conditions but it was not possible because too many players could not come so it was an opportunity to see Moffi, he did well, Olayinka did well on the right side and we saw Marcus who was also good and Valentine who came in for Troost-Ekong in the end,” he continued.

“We will see in the next game if they can be in our 23-man list, now there will be competition and it’s good to give them the chance and all the time we are happy to have young players.”

The German tactician also revealed Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins will play in the second leg on June 8 due to injury.

Article continues below

“We lost two players to injury and it will be difficult for the second game because Troost-Ekong and Collins are out and now we have to manage the difficult situation,” he added.

“But it is an opportunity to play with three defenders and to change a little bit with the system and try something different that’s why we are happy to have the second game.”

After their outing against Cameroon, they will slug it out against Mexico in another international friendly on July 4.