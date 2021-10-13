Analysing Sunil Chhetri's 79 international goals - Which team has the Indian star scored the most against?
Ritabrata Banerjee
Oct 13, 2021 18:15 UTC +00:00
AIFF media
Sunil Chhetri scored a couple of goals against Maldives on Wednesday evening in their fourth game of the SAFF Championship to take his tally to 79 international goals.
Chhetri's is currently the third-highest goalscorer in the world among active goalscorers. Cristiano Ronaldo is the top international goalscorer in men's football with 111 goals followed by Lionel Messi (80).
As the 37-year-old Indian star scripted yet another record in his illustrious and long international career, we breakdown Chhetri's 79 international goals.
Chhetri has scored most goals in his international career against Maldives. He has eight goals in five matches against the island nation.
Distribution of Sunil Chhetri's 79 international goals
|Opponent
|Goals
|Matches
|Maldives
|8
|6
|Nepal
|7
|11
|Chinese Taipei
|6
|5
|Bangladesh
|6
|5
|Tajikistan
|5
|5
|Kenya
|4
|2
|Cambodia
|3
|2
|Kyrgyz Republic
|3
|3
|Myanmar
|3
|4
|Bhutan
|3
|2
|Afghanistan
|3
|6
|Vietnam
|3
|1
|Guam
|3
|3
|Syria
|2
|6
|Lebanon
|2
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|3
|Oman
|2
|5
|Thailand
|2
|3
|Sri Lanka
|1
|3
|Bahrain
|1
|2
|South Korea
|1
|1
|Pakistan
|1
|6
|Cameroon
|1
|1
|Philippines
|1
|2
|Palestine
|1
|2
|Puerto Rico
|1
|1
|Macao
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|Curacao
|1
|1
|DPR Korea
|1
|2