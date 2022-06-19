Indian Football: Can Sunil Chhetri reach 100 international goals?

Sunil Chhetri scored four goals in three qualifying matches to guide India to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup...

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri reached yet another milestone in his illustrious career when he scored his 84th international goal recently, equalling Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas' tally.

Chhetri scored four goals in the three matches in the recently concluded 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round as India won all their group games (2-0 against Cambodia), (2-1 against Afghanistan) and (4-0 against Hong Kong) to reach the final tournament.

This will be the fifth time in history that India will play in the Asian Cup and for the first time, they will appear in back-to-back editions of the competition.

At the age of 37, Chhetri continues to remain India's knight in shining armour and the team's most consistent goalscorer.

How has Sunil Chhetri performed for India?

Sunil Chhetri is the most decorated footballer in the history of Indian football. He has won nine international trophies with the Blue Tigers which include three SAFF Championships and three Nehru Cups.

He has scored 84 international goals - the most by an Indian - in 129 appearances and has been serving the Indian national team for close to two decades now.

Year Matches Goals Trophies 2005 5 1 - 2006 1 0 - 2007 7 6 Nehru Cup 2008 13 8 AFC Challenge Cup 2009 6 1 Nehru Cup 2010 6 3 - 2011 17 13 SAFF Championship 2012 8 4 Nehru Cup 2013 11 5 - 2014 2 3 - 2015 12 6 SAFF Championship 2016 4 2 - 2017 6 5 Intercontinental Cup 2018 6 8 Intercontinental Cup 2019 11 7 - 2021 10 8 SAFF Championship 2022 4 4 - Total 129 84 9

How has Sunil Chhetri performed for India after turning 30?

Since turning 30 on August 3, 2014, Sunil Chhetri appeared in 54 international matches for India so far and has scored 41 goals which is almost half of his total goals tally (84).

He has played the most number of matches in 2015 (12) and scored the most number of goals in a calendar year in 2018 and 2021 (8 each).

In the last five years, since 2017, Chhetri has scored 32 international goals in 37 matches with a scoring rate of 86.49%.

Chhetri just needs 14 goals to touch the magical 100 goals figure. If he manages to maintain his scoring rate from the last five years then he will need another 16 matches to enter the 100-goal club. If he manages to do so, he will become only the second Asian player after Iran's Ali Daei to score 100 or more goals in international football.

Year Matches Goals 2014 1 1 2015 12 6 2016 4 2 2017 6 5 2018 6 8 2019 11 7 2021 10 8 2022 4 4 Total 54 41

*It has to be noted that Sunil Chhetri played only two international matches in 2014, one on March 5 against Bangladesh and one on October 6 against Palestine. The match against Bangladesh was before his 30th birthday.