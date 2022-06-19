Indian Football: Can Sunil Chhetri reach 100 international goals?

Ritabrata Banerjee|
Sunil Chhetri India 84 goals vs Hong KonhAIFF Media
IndiaS. Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri scored four goals in three qualifying matches to guide India to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup...

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri reached yet another milestone in his illustrious career when he scored his 84th international goal recently, equalling Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas' tally.

Chhetri scored four goals in the three matches in the recently concluded 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round as India won all their group games (2-0 against Cambodia), (2-1 against Afghanistan) and (4-0 against Hong Kong) to reach the final tournament.

This will be the fifth time in history that India will play in the Asian Cup and for the first time, they will appear in back-to-back editions of the competition.

At the age of 37, Chhetri continues to remain India's knight in shining armour and the team's most consistent goalscorer.

How has Sunil Chhetri performed for India?

Sunil Chhetri is the most decorated footballer in the history of Indian football. He has won nine international trophies with the Blue Tigers which include three SAFF Championships and three Nehru Cups.

Sunil Chhetri India fans Salt Lake Kolkata ACQ 2023
AIFF

He has scored 84 international goals - the most by an Indian - in 129 appearances and has been serving the Indian national team for close to two decades now.

Year

Matches

Goals

Trophies

2005

5

1

-

2006

1

0

-

2007

7

6

Nehru Cup

2008

13

8

AFC Challenge Cup

2009

6

1

Nehru Cup

2010

6

3

-

2011

17

13

SAFF Championship

2012

8

4

Nehru Cup

2013

11

5

-

2014

2

3

-

2015

12

6

SAFF Championship

2016

4

2

-

2017

6

5

Intercontinental Cup

2018

6

8

Intercontinental Cup

2019

11

7

-

2021

10

8

SAFF Championship

2022

4

4

-

Total

129

84

9

How has Sunil Chhetri performed for India after turning 30?

Since turning 30 on August 3, 2014, Sunil Chhetri appeared in 54 international matches for India so far and has scored 41 goals which is almost half of his total goals tally (84).

He has played the most number of matches in 2015 (12) and scored the most number of goals in a calendar year in 2018 and 2021 (8 each).

Sunil Chhetri Afghanistan India ACQ 2023
AIFF

In the last five years, since 2017, Chhetri has scored 32 international goals in 37 matches with a scoring rate of 86.49%.

Chhetri just needs 14 goals to touch the magical 100 goals figure. If he manages to maintain his scoring rate from the last five years then he will need another 16 matches to enter the 100-goal club. If he manages to do so, he will become only the second Asian player after Iran's Ali Daei to score 100 or more goals in international football.

Year

Matches

Goals

2014

1

1

2015

12

6

2016

4

2

2017

6

5

2018

6

8

2019

11

7

2021

10

8

2022

4

4

Total

54

41

*It has to be noted that Sunil Chhetri played only two international matches in 2014, one on March 5 against Bangladesh and one on October 6 against Palestine. The match against Bangladesh was before his 30th birthday.