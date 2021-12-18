What is Sunil Chhetri's longest goal drought in the ISL?

Sunil Chhetri is going through a rough patch of form in the ongoing ISL (Indian Super League). After seven appearances and 515 minutes on the field, the striker is yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

It is not often that Chhetri, who is known to be prolific in front of goal, struggles to ripple the back of the net. He has 47 goals to his name and sits second on the all-time top-scorer list in ISL. However, in this campaign, he has not been at his best inside the penalty box and has also missed two spot-kicks.

Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli also subbed off Chhetri earlier against Kerala Blasters around the hour-mark and surprisingly dropped him from the starting XI in their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

"It's not about Suni Chhetri. I think it was a good change for this game. It (also) depends upon players' injury, who is playing well, we have a good squad," he commented when asked about the omission of his skipper.

Nonetheless, Chhetri has misfired in the past as well. Twice before has he failed to score in seven consecutive matches (between November 2018 and January 2019 & November 2015 and December 2015) and this is his third seven-match goalless streak in the history of ISL. If he takes the field against Jamshedpur FC and still fails to score a new personal record will be set.

In 2015, playing for Mumbai City FC, he took 769 minutes to find his scoring boots. After striking against FC Goa from the spot in the 33rd minute on October 25, he found the net again on December 4 against ATK FC in the 82nd minute of the match.

Whereas, in 2018-19, he took 728 minutes to break his goalless streak. On November 22, he scored the winner against Goa, and then he had to wait for 76 days to get on the scoresheet again. This time it was a late equaliser against Kerala Blasters that helped the Blues to avoid defeat.

Let us take a look at Chhetri's goalless streaks in ISL.

