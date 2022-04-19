2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri included in 41-man India probable squad

Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac has summoned a 41-member squad for a preparatory camp ahead of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers in June.

The camp will be held in Bellary from April 24 to May 8, 2022 before moving to Kolkata, where the qualifiers will take place. Players from Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan will join the camp following their club commitments in the 2022 AFC Champions League and 2022 AFC Cup respectively.

India have been drawn in Group D and are set to play Cambodia on June 8 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, with fixtures against Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the same venue on June 11 and 14 respectively.

The Blue Tigers played international friendlies against Bahrain (lost 2-1) and Belarus (lost 3-0) in March.



AIFF

The 41-man India probable squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz, TP Rehenesh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Hormipam Ruivah, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Kumar Das, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rahul KP, Liston Colaco, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.