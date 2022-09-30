Sunil Chhetri documentary: How to watch, release date & full details

GOAL brings you all you need to know about Sunil Chhetri's new documentary produced by FIFA

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri has been featured in a documentary by FIFA and it is being streamed on FIFA+ (or FIFA Plus).

Widely regarded as one of the best forwards in Indian football, Chhetri has played for clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Dempo, JCT FC, Bengaluru FC and more.

He is the all-time highest Indian goalscorer in international football and the third highest active international goalscorer with 84 goals just behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is also the most-capped Indian footballer in international with 131 matches under his belt.

GOAL brings you everything we know about the Sunil Chhetri documentary 'Captain Fantastic'.

Sunil Chhetri documentary release date

Sunil Chhetri's 'Captain Fantastic' documentary was released on September 27, 2022. The title of the documentary is a tribute to Sunil Chhetri's incredible record as the captain of the Indian national team for close to a decade now.

Where to watch & stream 'Captain Fantastic' documentary

Chhetri's documentary 'Captain Fantastic' will be available to watch and stream on FIFA Plus.

It is available for free through a computer or laptop on web browsers.

Country Streaming service Worldwide FIFA+

What is the Sunil Chhetri's documentary 'Captain Fantastic' about?

The documentary is based on Sunil Chhetri's early life, his love affair with football and his journey as a professional footballer so far. From a teenager trying to make a name for himself in Kolkata, to making his international debut at the age of 20 to becoming one of the greatest Indian footballers of all time, the documentary tracks his legendary journey as a professional.

It features former India international defender and Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya who happens to be Chhetri's father-in-law, India head coach Igor Stimac and other Indian football legends who were also his teammates at some point in his career, like Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh.

