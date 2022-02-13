Sunil Chhetri's 50 ISL goals - Which club has he scored the most against?

Sunil Chhetri to become the first player in the Indian Super League's (ISL) history to score 50 goals on February 11, 2022. In the process, he also became ISL's all-time topscorer, surpassing Bartholomew Ogbeche's tally of 49.

Chhetri scored the solitary goal in Bengaluru FC's 2-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC in an ISL clash in Goa. This was his third goal of the ongoing campaign in 16 matches.

As the 37-year-old Indian achieved yet another feat in his illustrious career, we break down Chhetri's 50 ISL goals.

The India international made his ISL debut in the second season of the league in 2015. He donned Mumbai City FC's colours in 2015 and 2016 and scored seven goals in 17 appearances. In 2017/18, once Bengaluru FC entered the league, Chhetri has been playing for the Blues. For Bengaluru, he has played 93 matches where he scored 43 goals.

He has played against 11 different teams in the ISL over seven seasons and appeared in 110 matches overall. The only clubs he has not scored against in the league so far are ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The Bengaluru skipper's first-ever ISL goal was against now-defunct Delhi Dynamos on October 21, 2015.

Chhetri has scored the most goals in his ISL career - seven - against Mumbai City. He has netted six times each against FC Pune City, NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC. He has two hat-tricks to his name in the ISL which came against NorthEast United in 2015 and FC Pune City in the 2017/18 season.

Let us analyse Sunil Chhetri's 50 ISL goals and the teams he scored against.

Distribution of Sunil Chhetri's 50 ISL goals