Sunday Faleye: FK Dukla Prague sign Super Eagles forward

The Nigeria international has agreed on a deal that will keep him at Stadion Juliska until the summer of 2024

Czech National Football League side FK Dukla Prague have announced the signing of Sunday Faleye.

The forward put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Stadion Juliska outfit after successful medical examinations.

Faleye last played for Austrian second division side FC Wacker Innsbruck, where he found game time difficult to come by, featuring only in 10 league games.

In an effort to enjoy more playing opportunities, the forward has teamed up with Roman Skuhravy’s men until the summer of 2024.

Faleye has expressed his delight to join the Czech second division side and hopes to help the club achieve success.

"I am excited to have become a part of Dukla. I will try to do my best on the field and help the team to get as many points as possible,” Faleye told the club website.

FK Dukla Prague sports director Jan Stanek revealed his joy with the acquisition of the 22-year-old forward.

"I am very happy that we managed to catch the arrival of the first selected player, we are discussing the others,” Stanek said.

“We stood a lot on Sunday, it has very interesting advantages and preconditions. It increases our danger in attack, he is very strong one on one.

“We sometimes lacked more courage in these moments in the autumn and Sunday should clearly help us. Most opponents defend against us, so we need players who can bring us an advantage.”

Faleye featured for Shooting Stars and Akwa United in the Professional Football League ( ) before moving abroad to join SCR Altach and then Wacker Innsbruck.

The forward featured for Nigeria’s U23 side prominently and also represented the Super Eagles' home-based team.

Faleye will link up with his compatriot Michael Ugwu and midfielder Mohamed Doumbia at Stadion Juliska.

The attacker could make his debut for FK Dukla Prague when they take on Taborsko in their next league game on January 10.