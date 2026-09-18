The Jawwy Elite League Under-21 competition enters its fifth round amid rising anticipation. The opening four rounds threw up a contest in which the top of the table looks anything but settled, with a cluster of clubs separated by the thinnest of margins.

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Jeddah duo Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad lead the way on 10 points each, with Al-Ahli edging first place on goal difference. Four clubs sit directly behind on 9 points: Al-Hilal, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Fateh and Al-Taawoun. The summit is clearly under threat with every new round.

Given that closeness, the fifth round matters not only to the leaders but to the clubs desperate to restore their balance and climb the table. Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm head that group, both stung by a start that fell well short of what their fans wanted.

Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad's lead under threat

Al-Ahli enter the fifth round top on 10 points, ahead of Al-Ittihad on goal difference. That slim margin over the chasers makes hanging on to first place no simple task. Al-Hilal, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Fateh and Al-Taawoun all sit on 9 points, so a single win could turn the whole competition on its head.

Facing Al-Qadsiah, Al-Ahli meet an opponent for whom the clash carries its own weight. The Jeddah side want to protect their lead. Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, are chasing a step towards escaping their current plight after 6 points left them eleventh.

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The match will test how Al-Ahli handle the pressure of such tight competition. Any slip could immediately hand more than one rival the chance to pounce on the lead, while Al-Qadsiah will look to exploit the game and improve their standing.

Al-Hilal chase the summit

Al-Hilal, by contrast, enter the fifth round hoping to keep winning and edge closer to the top when they face Al-Jabalain. The Blues need three more points to stay inside the direct race for first place.

On 9 points after four rounds, Al-Hilal match Al-Ettifaq, Al-Fateh and Al-Taawoun. The standings could shift dramatically this round if those clubs pick up wins, especially with just one point separating them from Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad.

All of which lends the fifth round a double significance. None of the chasers needs a long run to reach the summit. A single result, paired with a slip from one of the leaders, is enough to force an early change at the top.

Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm: seeking to correct course

Well away from the battle for the summit, Al-Nassr are hunting a fresh start after just 3 points left them fifteenth, level with Al-Hazm, the reigning champions. Both teams have a game in hand, so the current picture does not necessarily reflect their true tally.

Damac stand between Al-Nassr and a return to form. "Al-Alami" want to rediscover the winning path and improve their position after a start that fell below the ambitions of a side used to competing near the top.

Al-Hazm face a sterner test against Al-Fateh, who sit on 9 points close to the summit. That makes the clash a genuine measure of the champions' ability to get back on track, particularly given the quality of the opponent and the motivations they bring into the game.

A clash carrying the memory of the final

This will be no ordinary meeting. Al-Hazm and Al-Fateh face off just months after the final of the previous edition, when Al-Hazm lifted the title at Al-Fateh's expense. That defeat hands Al-Fateh extra motivation to grab a result and keep the pressure on the leaders.

Sitting on 9 points, Al-Fateh will treat victory as more than revenge on the champions. Three points would keep them inside the race for the summit and could even lift them up the table should Al-Ahli or Al-Ittihad slip.

Between Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad's fight to hold the lead, the pursuit from Al-Hilal, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Fateh and Al-Taawoun, and the attempts by Al-Qadsiah, Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm to correct course, the fifth round looks set to redraw much of the competition. The margins remain wafer thin, and every match is capable of reshaping the Jawwy Elite League Under-21 table.