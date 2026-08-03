An out-and-out striker remains the priority for Barcelona sporting director Deco, but the club also want to bolster their midfield.

Frenkie de Jong faces several months out with a knee injury, while Marc Casadó looks set to leave before the end of the month.

That has pushed the Catalans to explore several options. One of them is Manchester City's Rodri, whom Barcelona could snatch from under the noses of traditional rivals Real Madrid.

The best player at the last World Cup is not their only target, though, with Real Madrid still pushing hard.

One new name keeps surfacing in Barcelona's affiliated media: Azzedine Ounahi, the Moroccan international, familiar to French fans from his time with Angers and Olympique de Marseille.

The newspaper "Sport" ran the rule over the Girona player and set out why he is seen as such a valuable addition.

Start with his experience in La Liga. He was exceptional last season despite the difficult circumstances facing a team that sank to the bottom of the table.

His talent is beyond dispute. He can change the course of a match on his own, and he can also take a grip on the midfield.

Barcelona rate his versatility too, though one question mark lingers: how consistent his level really is.

Then there is the price. The release clause in his contract stands at just 25 million euros, and Girona may be willing to let him go for around 10 million euros, as "Mundo Deportivo" revealed yesterday.

A modest sum for a 26-year-old international who enjoyed a more than superb individual season.