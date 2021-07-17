Rennes the ‘best choice for me’ – Ghana starlet Sulemana

The 19-year-old finally ended transfer speculation by sealing a move to the French outfit ahead of the new season

Ghanaian midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed the reason he opted to sign for Rennes despite previously being linked to Manchester United and Ajax.

The French side reportedly paid a €15m (£13m/$18m) fee plus add ons to FC Nordsaelland for his services.

Sulemana signed a five-year contract becoming the fourth player from Ghana to turn out of Rennes after John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, and John Boye.

“I am very happy to join Stade Rennais FC, a very good French club. The project meets my expectations. The Ligue 1 Uber Eats is one of the best leagues in Europe,” Sulemana told the club’s official website.

“There is a very good team in Rennes, a lot of talent. I know the club is famous for its training. For a young player like me, this is the best choice for progress.

“I have come to help the team achieve their goals. It is a great challenge to take up.”

Rennes Technical Director Florian Maurice also explained why they signed Sulemana.

“We wanted to strengthen our attack. He is a player capable of evolving both out wide and in the centre as well.

“He scores goals and knows how to make the last pass. He has enormous qualities, he has speed and percussion, he can make the difference.

“It was important for us to bring an additional offensive weapon to the team. This is good news for the club. He is a great rookie because he is a player who was in demand.

“We managed to do what was necessary to attract him to Rennes. Which at first was not necessarily obvious.”

Maurice continued: “We were competing with clubs like Ajax and others in the Premier League. We show that we are able to attract players of this standing. It’s a satisfaction for the whole club.

“I have known him since he was in Denmark. He's a player we've followed all season. Now he's going to have to work and get up to speed because he doesn't know Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

“It's a tough championship. It's up to him to fit in well. He has some notions of French so it can go quite quickly.”