Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has tried to draw a line under the recent storm surrounding Julián Álvarez, insisting the Argentine's file is now closed at the club while conceding the striker has been shaken by events.

Álvarez publicly asked to join Barcelona during the last summer window. Atlético rejected Barça's offer and dug in to keep the Argentine, who is under contract until 2030.

Speaking hours before the Champions League clash with Liverpool, in comments highlighted by Spanish newspaper "Sport", Cerezo said: "I see Álvarez in good shape, but the truth is that he is suffering after what happened recently, and that is a cause for concern."

He added: "I think his recovery is going well, and when the coach sees that the time is right, he will return to play. The Julián case is closed."

Álvarez has yet to start a single match this season. He has come off the bench against Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, and he still awaits his first goal.

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A message before the Anfield battle

Those comments land hours before Atlético open their new-format Champions League campaign at Anfield.

The president said: "We have played against them many times, and we have always had good feelings here. We have won, lost and drawn, but we always go in with the aim of achieving victory, and I hope we win so we start the Champions League well."

Dreaming of the final on home soil

Extra motivation drives Atlético this season, with the Metropolitano set to host the final.

Cerezo said: "We are happy and proud to host the final at our stadium, and this obliges us to try to win everything in order to reach that final."

He also turned to Marcos Llorente, one of the club's standout performers on previous trips to Anfield, where he has scored four goals.

"I hope so," said Cerezo. "I see him in very good shape and going through a great period, and it is possible he could do it, and why not?"

To close, the president addressed the reality of Spanish football and the gulf between Real Madrid, Barcelona and the rest: "The gap with the big clubs is always there, but what we want is to win wherever we play."