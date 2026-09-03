According to the report, the 30-year-old Germany international has run out of patience after the latest team selections. Sane is said to have made it clear that he does not see himself as a player for brief substitute appearances and that this did not match his sporting ambitions.

Journalist Ali Naci Kücük had already backed up reports of rising tensions on the Bosporus. He said the winger had raised the option of an early departure with club officials if head coach Okan Buruk only saw him in a bit-part role.

For Sane, the start to the new season has been sobering. Buruk picked him from the start on matchday one of the Süper Lig in the 2-2 draw against promoted side Corum FK and kept him on for 89 minutes. But the former Bayern Munich player's underwhelming display brought clear consequences.

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Leroy Sane at Galatasaray recently only on the bench twice in a row

In the 4-0 win against Erzurumspor and the 3-2 victory against Göztepe, Sane had to start on the bench both times. Against Erzurumspor he only came on in the 66th minute, while against Göztepe he was introduced in the 73rd minute. After three league appearances, the attacker is still waiting for his first decisive moment. He has no goals or assists to his name so far.

Galatasaray's club management reportedly moved quickly as the unrest grew and tried to calm the Germany international. They stressed how highly valued he still is within the squad and that he continues to have the club's full trust for the rest of the season. The situation is then said to have eased somewhat for the time being.

Only last summer, the Germany international joined the Turkish champions. Local media had already spent recent weeks debating his condition and his place in coach Buruk's system.