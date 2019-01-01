Subroto Cup announce partnership with Ajna Holdings

In its 60th year, Subroto Cup tie up with Ajna Holdings to digitalise the competition...

Asia’s largest grassroots tournament Subroto Cup announced a landmark deal with Ajna Holdings to make the competition technology and data-driven on Tuesday.

The long-term partnership with the company comes in the 60th year of the competition. In this multi-faceted collaboration, Ajna will provide end-to-end competition management through its dedicated web portal & app which will track player development, manage fixtures, provide match insights and drive registrations.

Ajna, with rich experience in this field, will use sports management, artificial intelligence and data science in line with leading clubs and youth competitions, specially tailored for Subroto Cup.

Some of the biggest names of Indian football like Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and Shyam Thapa are the products of this tournament. In recent times, youngsters like Ashique Kuruniyan, Anwar Ali, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal and many more have made use of the opportunities of Subroto Cup.

Ajna will also support the Subroto Cup in increasing the footprint of the competition, driving higher registrations from newer states and bringing transparency to the pre-Subroto stage. Becoming digital will allow the competition to reach the interiors of the country to identify and map players from remote locations at a young age.

They are also likely to bring big names like Ronaldinho, Sol Campbell, Rivaldo and Clarence Seedorf to promote the competition.

On the partnership, Co-Founder and CEO of Ajna Holdings, Prashant Agarwal, said, “Subroto Cup has always been close to my heart and conforms with our group’s aspiration of developing football in . Ajna brings a much needed technical expertise to the Competition where our proprietary application will provide an immersive learning experience and developmental for future footballers.”