Suarez backed by Wright to carry Arsenal's creativity burden with Ozil out of favour

The former Gunners striker believes a midfielder acquired on loan from Barcelona will prove to be a shrewd addition under the guidance of Unai Emery

Denis Suarez is being backed to “make a difference in respect of creativity” for Arsenal, with Ian Wright welcoming a deadline day addition from Barcelona as Mesut Ozil remains out of favour.

The Gunners were never expected to be busy in the January transfer window, with Unai Emery revealing that he had no funds to spend.

In the end, just one deal was done as Suarez was taken from Camp Nou on a deal which includes an option for a permanent move to be made in the summer.

Wright believes the 25-year-old midfielder will prove to be a shrewd addition as he has worked with Emery before and adds to Arsenal’s attacking threat as they seek inspiration from deep.

The former Gunners striker said on his YouTube channel: “What I like about Suarez is he’s a capable and very good player. Unai knows him very well from their time at Sevilla and they won the Europa League together which is a good thing.

“I know he’s not played a lot for Barcelona, but he’s a player that the manager wants. When a manager wants you, that kind of gives you a lot of confidence.

“It’s what he wants, so you’re hoping that him playing in midfield, and he can play on the wing, diminutive, good skills, you’re hoping that he can come and make a difference in respect of creativity for us.

“Because that’s what we need. Because at the moment you feel if you can keep [Alexandre] Lacazette or [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang quiet, then I’m not sure where our goals are coming from.”

Suarez could be handed an immediate debut by Emery during Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

A meeting with the reigning Premier League champions would see him thrown in at the deep end.

The Gunners do, however, need somebody to step up in a heavyweight encounter, with the club still pushing hard for a top-four finish.

It remains to be seen whether Ozil will be called upon to aid their cause at the Etihad Stadium, with the German playmaker having slipped down the pecking order of late.

Whoever is called upon, Wright believes that Arsenal are capable of collecting a positive result.

He added: “If we can get a point at City, I think that will be brilliant. And hopefully shock people by ending in the top four at the end of the season.

“I’m going to go for a draw because that’s what I want.”

Arsenal have fared admirably against top-four rivals on home soil this season, but suffered a 2-0 defeat to City on the opening weekend and have gone five Premier League games without a win on the road.