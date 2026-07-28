Stunning surprise: FIFA wants to sell the World Cup and UEFA responds with a fiery statement

A major crisis has erupted between world football's governing body, FIFA, and its European counterpart, UEFA, days after Spain lifted the 2026 World Cup.

According to "The Times" newspaper, FIFA president Gianni Infantino intends to sell the World Cup in the form of shares to private-sector investors, taking on a role similar to a commissioner in this new project.

The Times reported that Infantino's idea has provoked a furious reaction from the Union of European Football Associations.

UEFA, headed by Aleksander Ceferin, said the proposal "crosses a line that football's governing bodies should never cross".

Rather than stand idly by, the European body fired a strongly worded warning at all parties concerned.

An urgent UEFA statement, published by The Times, read: "UEFA takes this matter seriously. All national football associations and all parties concerned, from leagues, clubs, players, fans and governments, and everyone who cares about the future of this sport, should follow suit. The essence of football and its governance are not a commodity to be bought and sold, especially given the lack of transparency about the beneficiaries. None of us owns football. It is not FIFA's property to be bought and sold".

According to these reports, Infantino is considering selling stakes in the World Cup to private-sector investors through a new company. British media believe preliminary agreements have been signed in a deal worth more than 17 billion euros.

FIFA would keep the majority stake. Private-sector investors could pick up minority stakes worth billions of euros.

JP Morgan is said to be overseeing the process, and Donald Trump has been consulted about it. The Times indicates that Infantino could become president of the new entity once his FIFA presidency ends.

English media reported that senior FIFA officials have discussed the agreement, which would involve all 211 member associations.

No further details of the proposal have emerged. Even so, the process would expand the World Cup to include more than 48 teams, and could even open the door to staging the tournament more often than once every four years.