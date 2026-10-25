Big changes could be coming at Al-Nassr. The Saudi club's ownership is in play, with a sizeable chunk of its shares potentially heading to new investors in a move that could mark a major turning point for the club in the months ahead.

The "Thmanyah" network reports that Al-Nassr have caught the eye of the Public Investment Fund, which is working on a plan to acquire the club. The deal could be settled this season if the paperwork goes through and a final agreement is struck.

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Parties keen on buying Al-Nassr have already met with the Public Investment Fund as part of the ongoing talks over the club's future ownership. Four groups are interested, among them representatives of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

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So far, nobody has named the four parties or revealed the details of their offers, and no final agreement has been confirmed. The whole process hinges on what the meetings and negotiations deliver over the coming weeks.

On the size of the potential stake, the "Thmanyah" network suggests the deal could mirror the Al-Hilal model. That saw investors take 70% while the Public Investment Fund held on to 30%.

Should things move that way, Al-Nassr would enter a fresh chapter in terms of ownership and investment. Changes to the club's management and future plans could follow, especially given their ambition to keep challenging for domestic and continental titles.

For now, there is no official word confirming the acquisition or the ownership percentages in question. All eyes turn to what the coming period reveals about Al-Nassr's future and whether the matter can be wrapped up this season.