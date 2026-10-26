The eighth round of the Joy Elite League Under-21 belonged to the young talents. Decisive goals and sharp attacking displays lit up the fixtures, helping clubs grab vital wins as the race for the top places heats up.

Five players took centre stage, each leaving his mark on the results. Daniel Al-Habib bagged a hat-trick for Al-Fayha. Louai Al-Muhaimeed and Musa Adam both struck twice, while Amadou Diang and Abdulrahman Al-Anzi played decisive roles in the wins for Al-Hazem and Al-Nassr.

Daniel Al-Habib: a hat-trick leads Al-Fayha

Al-Fayha's Daniel Al-Habib produced the standout individual display of the round. His hat-trick sealed a big 3-0 away win over Al-Akhdoud, and he accounted for all three of his side's goals.

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That brilliance handed Al-Fayha a crucial win on the road. Al-Habib's treble showcased his eye for goal and booked his place among the standout stars of the round, just as the rising talents look to capitalise on their form and seize the spotlight.

Louai Al-Muhaimeed and Musa Adam: two braces on a night of wins

Louai Al-Muhaimeed carried his fine form into the Al-Taawoun shirt. He struck in the seventh minute and again in the 45+3rd during a comprehensive 5-1 win over Al-Ettifaq, driving his team to three precious points and staking his claim among the sides chasing a climb up the table.

Musa Adam, meanwhile, shone for Al-Ahli. His brace in the 33rd and 62nd minutes led his side to a 3-1 win over Damac and took his personal tally to six goals in the Joy Elite League Under-21 top scorers' race.

Amadou Diang leads Al-Hazem's rout, and Al-Anzi rescues Al-Nassr

Amadou Diang played his part in Al-Hazem's thumping 5-0 win over Al-Wehda. His team imposed their attacking superiority and claimed the three points in style, putting him among the names that stood out in the eighth round.

Abdulrahman Al-Anzi proved decisive for Al-Nassr against Al-Qadsiah. With his side a goal down, he levelled in the 36th minute and dragged Al-Nassr back into the contest. They went on to win 2-1 despite being down to ten men, a reminder of the value of goals that arrive in difficult moments.

So the list of the top five players in the eighth round of the Joy Elite League Under-21 reads: Daniel Al-Habib, Louai Al-Muhaimeed, Musa Adam, Amadou Diang and Abdulrahman Al-Anzi. Each combined scoring impact with a hand in collecting points, with Al-Habib the pick of the bunch thanks to his full treble in the match between Al-Fayha and Al-Akhdoud.