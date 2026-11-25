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Atlético Madrid eased to a 2-0 win over Viking FK on Wednesday, scoring both goals before half-time. Fenerbahçe also won, beating Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Atlético Madrid 2-0 Viking FK

Atlético Madrid took the lead inside 20 minutes at their Metropolitano home. Alejandro Grimaldo broke clear and pulled the ball back superbly for Alexander Sørloth, who fired home against his compatriots to make it 1-0.

Julián Álvarez doubled the lead soon after with a free-kick from near the corner of the penalty area. The Argentine went straight for goal and caught goalkeeper Lubomir Belko off guard. Belko could not keep it out: 2-0.

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The win leaves Atlético on seven points after five matches and provisionally well placed to reach the play-off round. Viking are 27th and need to start picking up points. Both Atlético and Viking still have to face PSV, among others.

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Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe came closest to scoring in the first half. A handball in the build-up ruled out Muriqi's goal.

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Ten minutes after the break, the Yellow Canaries did take the lead. After an excellent ball recovery by N'Golo Kanté, Mason Greenwood gained possession. His effort was saved by goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk, but Muriqi converted the rebound: 0-1.

That crucial win puts Fenerbahçe, on eight points, in an excellent position to reach at least the play-off round. Shakhtar have four points but are by no means out of contention for a place in that round.