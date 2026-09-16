The row that erupted after Elche's meeting with Real Madrid had nothing to do with a refereeing call or a disallowed goal. It was a moral incident, and it sparked fury in the city of Ceuta. There, the club's two stars Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior stood accused of hiding a message of support for the city that had been printed on the players' shirts.

Real Madrid's supporters' association in Ceuta made its anger plain, branding the players' behaviour "a disgrace" and confirming it would send an official letter to the club's management to voice its outrage.

Miguel Ángel Montano, president of the association, relived the moment of shock. "At first, we did not believe that three Real Madrid players would hide a shirt in support of our city. I feel sorrow for the thousands of Real Madrid fans here."

Cameras had picked up Mbappé, Vinícius and the third player, Konaté, all of whom clearly chose not to show the message of support for Ceuta. Many read the gesture as a deliberate attempt to conceal the slogan.

A direct accusation of hypocrisy

"A disgrace" was only the start. The association's president went further still, labelling the two stars "fakes and hypocrites".

In fiery remarks reported by Spain's "Mundo Deportivo", Montano said: "That was not a defence of anyone, it was support. No racism and no politics, just support for Ceuta and its residents."

He continued: "I do not know what Mbappé, Vinícius and Konaté would think if someone entered their home without permission. They are hypocrites."

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Politics has no part in this, the association insisted. It is a matter of human solidarity with a city and its people, which is why hiding the message is impossible to justify. The players involved now face the threat of sanctions and a wave of public criticism in Ceuta.