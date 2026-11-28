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A late penalty incident against Hamburg sparked debate at Bayern Munich.

Substitute Luis Diaz raced into the opposition penalty area in stoppage time and went to ground after slight contact with Hamburg's Martin Adeline. Referee Bastian Dankert let play continue, and no VAR review followed. The Bayern bench, including coach Vincent Kompany, protested loudly.

After the final whistle, Kompany struck a calmer note in an interview with DAZN and acknowledged that the decision was understandable. "It wasn't a penalty and it wasn't a foul on Luis Díaz either. His foot gets caught in the turf. You can't give a penalty at that stage. Of course, you can always have a different opinion here and there," the Bayern coach explained. Refereeing expert Patrick Ittrich agreed. Speaking to Sky , he said he would not have awarded a penalty either.

Defender Jonathan Tah took a more nuanced view. "It's 50-50. I understand why our bench is upset about it. Some referees would give it, and there's a VAR who might intervene, but sometimes doesn't," the international said.

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Bayern Munich had to settle for a goalless draw. Injuries had already stretched their squad. The record champions were without numerous regulars, including Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Ismael Saibari and Manuel Neuer, leaving two youngsters, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye and Noah Codjo-Evora, in the starting line-up.

Bayern's task grew harder when captain Joshua Kimmich saw a straight red card for violent conduct before half-time. A player down, Bayern dictated play for long periods but could not turn their superiority into goals. Konrad Laimer and Lennart Karl also emerged as possible injury concerns. Bayern could be without both players through injury.

The draw leaves Bayern Munich one point behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Dortmund can extend their lead to four points by beating Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.