'Stop Putin! Save Ukrainian children' – Man City's Zinchenko's heartfelt plea amid Russian invasion
GOAL
(C)Getty images
Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has issued a plea to save the children of home country Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the nation.
The Citizens star has taken to social media to call for an end to the conflict, highlighting the suffering of young people back in his homeland.
The Ukraine-Russia crisis began in February and is heading into its third month of conflict.
