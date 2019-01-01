'Stones could be world-class' - Man City defender impresses former captain

Richard Dunne has been pleased with the centre-half's progress and is a fan of the England international's partnership with Aymeric Laporte

John Stones has the potential to be ‘world class’ after impressing former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne with his performances this season.

England international Stones has appeared 26 times for Pep Guardiola’s side this term on the back of a positive showing at the World Cup in Russia.

And Dunne, who played over 300 times for City, believes that the centre-half is now well on his way to becoming one of the world’s best.

“I think he has the potential [to be world-class],” Dunne told the club's official website . “When he’s playing with England, they’re helping him by building a side around him.”

Stones has removed a lot of the mistakes from his game which saw him criticised after his £50 million switch from Everton in 2016.

Dunne added: “He was unfairly criticised when he first came because he was young and he was bound to make mistakes. It takes time to fit into what Pep wants from him.

"But, with the benefit of a couple of years, he has improved and will continue to improve and there’s no reason why he can’t be one of the best centre-halves in the world.”

The 24-year-old has been much more comfortable at the back since pairing up with Aymeric Laporte who joined the club 12 months ago.

Dunne has been very impressed with the duo’s performances and says that they suit the way Guardiola wants the team to play.

“I think the two of them are very good footballers, very elegant,” he said.

Article continues below

“And, of all the centre-backs we’ve got, they’re Pep’s two signings. They suit the style of football he likes, and they seem to complement each other.

“They’re both very calm and take any stress or nerves out of the situation. They just seem to work.

“Stones has got physically stronger during his time here; his concentration has improved and he’s really becoming a top centre-half now.”