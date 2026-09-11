Several Italian media outlets are now reporting that the Club Brugge striker has not, after all, committed his international future to Italy. In talks with new national coach Roberto Mancini and Italy technical director Claudio Ranieri at the FIGC, Tresoldi is said to have asked for more time to think and requested not to be called up for the upcoming Nations League matches.

The 22-year-old also wants to see out the current cycle with Germany's Under-21s first. For that reason, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and La Repubblica, the FIGC have put Tresoldi's requested association switch with FIFA on ice for the time being.

At Club Brugge, Tresoldi is delivering strong performances. They have sparked plenty of transfer speculation and interest from several associations too. The rumours intensified at the end of August when Gazzetta reported that Tresoldi had decided in favour of Italy. Bild, meanwhile, wrote that the former Hannover player was still undecided.

Born in Cagliari to an Italian father and an Argentinian mother, Tresoldi initially grew up in Italy. He moved to Germany with his family at 13 and later came through at Hannover 96. In 2025, he joined Bruges for a fee of €7.5 million.

Since Under-19 level, Tresoldi has represented the DFB's youth national teams. He has scored 12 goals in 24 appearances for the Under-21s. On Tuesday, he underlined his form with a goal in Brugge's 3-2 Champions League defeat to Aston Villa. He has already scored five times in seven matches this season.

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Nicolo Tresoldi was a World Cup candidate under Julian Nagelsmann

As the right-footer also enjoyed an outstanding first season in Brugge, he was a leading candidate for former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad. As he revealed, Tresoldi was almost nominated. "He was really very close for a long time," Nagelsmann explained. Tresoldi is a player "who has that special instinct in the penalty area". Nevertheless, it was not quite enough for him this time, although Nagelsmann indicated that Tresoldi's "time will come".

That chance with Germany could come soon, though no longer under Nagelsmann. He stepped down after the utterly botched World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Jürgen Klopp took over and will name his first squad on 17 September. He has not yet commented on Tresoldi.

Italy, too, are in the middle of a major rebuild. Mancini returned as coach after they once again missed out on the World Cup finals. In the upcoming international break, the Azzurri face Belgium (25 September), France (2 October) and Turkey twice (28 September and 5 October) in the Nations League.