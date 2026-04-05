Steven Berghuis has come to Oscar Gloukh’s defense. The Israeli was brought to Amsterdam for around fifteen million euros, but is far from a starting spot at Ajax.

At the press conference after the match against FC Twente (a 1–2 defeat), Berghuis tempered the criticism of Gloukh. “Take Gloukh as an example: he is brought in for a certain way of playing. At some point that style of play is thrown overboard.”

The experienced Ajax player believes Gloukh does not come into his own in the Amsterdam side’s style of play. “Then we start playing in a different way again. Then we play with five defenders, which means you’re left with two midfielders, and that’s not Gloukh’s profile.”

“But the lad can simply play football, but it doesn’t fit the common thread of how you want to play,” Berghuis admits. “And because of that, I think players are performing below their level and as a team we’re also simply falling short.”

Óscar García recently took over from interim coach Fred Grim, but has not yet been able to turn the tide. “Of course we’re doing our best to finish as high as possible. I’m grateful for the energy García and his staff are trying to put into it to prepare us and push us,” Berghuis compliments the Spaniard, who also sees the challenges of being Ajax’s coach.

“Every staff that has been in charge this season has done everything and tried everything. We just can’t deliver, and that keeps getting exposed,” concludes the captain of the current number five in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.