Sterling inspires 10-man Chelsea to win over Leicester as Blues overcome Gallagher letdown

Raheem Sterling scored his first two Chelsea goals to help the Blues shake off the first-half dismissal of Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher saw red on second-ever Blues start

Sterling brace too much for Leicester

Blues recover from embarrassment vs Leeds

WHAT HAPPENED? Conor Gallagher saw red midway through the first half, putting Chelsea on the back foot. Raheem Sterling then scored a brace in 15 second-half minutes to ensure the Blues were out of sight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have bounced back from what was a surprising 3-0 defeat last time out against Leeds. They have climbed to sixth in the table, whilst Leicester remain in the bottom three and are still winless after four games.

ALL EYES ON: Raheem Sterling has waited a little while for his first Chelsea goal but boy was it worth it. His brace meant Chelsea were just too good for Leicester, despite the Foxes trying to mount a late comeback.

Sterling announced himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful, but it didn't all go his own way!

Reece James was getting a lot of love from Chelsea fans today!

Kai Havertz is struggling for form right now, is he the right man to lead the line for Tuchel?

A big result for Chelsea, can they show this spirit all season?

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have received three red cards in their opening four games (Thomas Tuchel, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gallagher).

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA: Tuchel will be back on the sideline as Chelsea travel to Southampton, before hosting London rivals West Ham.