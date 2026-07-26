Régis Le Bris has fired a warning to Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso over his interest in Sunderland's Switzerland international Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka proved central to Sunderland's seventh-placed Premier League finish last season and their qualification for the Europa League. Le Bris insists there is no chance of him leaving.

Asked about the midfielder, the Frenchman told the "Daily Mail": "No, this topic is closed."

He added: "He was very clear about his future. He loves Sunderland, and he wants to stay here. He wants to build its future. He is a good and great captain."

Earlier this month, the "Daily Mail" reported that Sunderland rejected an £8 million offer from Chelsea for Xhaka, branding the bid insulting.

The 33-year-old was tempted by a reunion with Alonso, who got the best out of him during their successful spell together at Bayer Leverkusen. Yet Xhaka confirmed his commitment to Sunderland after talks with the club.