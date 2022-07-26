State-of-the-art training facilities await World Cup qualified teams in Qatar, says Nasser Al Khater

Teams won't have to travel around the country during the 2022 World Cup, thanks to its compact nature...

The footballing world is gearing up for the 2022 World Cup, set to kick-off in less than four months in Qatar. The World Cup will be a compact event, with all stadiums located within an hour's distance from each other. It also means all teams will be based in a single location throughout the World Cup.

Qatar have now announced that all the teams will have their own training base, called Team Base Camp (TBC), for the World Cup. The locations for each team has been finalised.

The Team Base Camp will be the headquarters of a participating team during the World Cup. It combines a dedicated training site with a suitable hotel or other form of accommodation.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, has stated that all the training sites will be of world class level. Fans of the 32 teams who have qualified for the marquee tournament can be rest assured that their team will be given the best possible facilities to excel in the World Cup, he added.

"We’re pleased to let fans see the world-class facilities that Qatar has developed for their national teams," he said.

Interestingly, 24 out of the 32 teams will be staying within a 10km radius and Doha is set to be a hotspot during the tournament.

Al Khater also highlighted the fact that most of the work that has gone into creating the world class facilities for the World Cup will not go to waste after the tournament. The legacy planning done by Qatar will ensure these resources are utilised to their maximum post the tournament.

"As with all of our World Cup projects, legacy planning has been a key factor and many of the training sites renovated and built will benefit local clubs and communities long after the tournament has finished. The new hotels will also support Qatar’s growing tourism industry post-2022," he explained.

It was also revealed that most of the accommodation facilities for the teams will consist of four and five-star hotels, resorts, villas and even residential sports academy and university facilities.