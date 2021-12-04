Stat Pack: Kerala Blasters remain winless in the last four meetings with Odisha FC - Can they finally triumph?

Kerala Blasters are still trying to find their feet in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they remain winless after three matches. To further complicate matters they next go up against Odisha FC on Sunday evening, a team that they have failed to beat in the previous four meetings. On the other hand, the Juggernauts have been in fine fettle and have won both their matches so far. So it is needless to say that unless Ivan Vukomanovic's men pull up their socks, the winless streak might further stretch.

The Yellow Army have lacked creativity in the attacking third. After drawing a blank against NorthEast United, they just had one shot on target against Bengaluru FC. The Serbian manager replaced both Adrian Luna and Alvaro Vasquez during the course of the match against the Blues to inject fresh impetus in attack but things hardly changed. He has used different combinations but things haven't changed much.

Meanwhile, Odisha are in a rich vein of form under the guidance of Kiko Ramirez. They have scored nine goals in two matches and their overseas players in Javi Hernandez and Aridai Cabrera are in sublime form. Hernandez is not only controlling proceedings from midfield but is also scoring goals, which is a bonus for Ramirez.

Both teams have not qualified for the ISL play-offs in a long time and a great start to the season might just hep them in their bid to do that.

Let us now have a look at some stats involving Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC.

Kerala Blasters have failed to register a win in their last 11 matches in the Indian Super League (D6 L5), this their longest winless run since remaining winless in 14 matches between October 2018 and February 2019. Odisha FC have won their last three matches in the Indian Super League, the last time they won more consecutive matches in the league was between December 2019 and January 2020 (4 matches); the four-match run is their longest since rebranding themselves from Delhi Dynamos at the start of the 2019-20 season. For any player to have played a minimum of 45 minutes in the current Indian Super League season, Odisha FC’s Aridai Cabrera has the best minutes per goal ratio in the league (20.3); he has scored a total of three goals in the 61 minutes he has played this season. No player has made more passes into the final third in the current campaign of the Indian Super League than Kerala Blasters’ Jessel Carneiro (33). For any player to have played a minimum of 45 minutes in the current Indian Super League season, Odisha FC’s Aridai Cabrera has the best minutes per goal ratio in the league (20.3); he has scored a total of three goals in the 61 minutes he has played this season.

(Stat Courtesy: Opta Jeev)