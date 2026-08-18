Niels de Jonge, the agent of Belgian player Mika Godts, has explained the details behind his move to Paris Saint-Germain, despite interest in his services from other clubs such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

PSG confirmed the signing last Saturday. Godts arrives from Ajax Amsterdam on a contract until 2031.





De Jonge told the Dutch newspaper "De Telegraaf": "Paris Saint-Germain have known Mika since he was young. The serious interest shown by prestigious clubs like Ajax back then and Paris Saint-Germain now is certainly no surprise."

The agent singled out PSG coach Luis Enrique as a decisive factor. As reported by the "Foot Mercato" network, he added: "The conversation was very friendly from the start, full of humour, but of course it also focused on the serious and sporting aspects."

He continued: "Enrique values versatile players who can move all over the pitch, find space, and create an element of surprise."

De Jonge also pointed to the club's commitment. "Paris made it clear to Mika that their interest was very serious. They presented a clear sporting project, and important figures within the club invested in it personally."

Even so, the agent had a warning for his player: "He is starting from scratch there. But Mika has to prove he deserves his place in the starting line-up. At a club like Paris Saint-Germain, nothing comes for free. Even in a transfer deal valued at around 55 million euros."