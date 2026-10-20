In an interview with The Athletic, the Dutchman delivered a scathing assessment of former United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed the English record champions' unsuccessful attempt to sign Kane.

As he entered his second season in Manchester, ten Hag wanted to give the team a new structure. Kane was the player he wanted and a potential key figure. His message to United's club chiefs was clear: "I told them: I want only one player, and you know who."

Ten Hag pushed hard for Kane to move to Old Trafford, but questioned how the club's chiefs handled the decision: "I fought for it. I heard he was very positive about it, but I never spoke to him about the matter. I don't know how the decision-making process worked with John (Murtough, then director of development, editor's note), Richard (Arnold, then CEO, editor's note) and the Glazers (the owning family, editor's note)."

Missing out on Kane, ten Hag argued, helped explain why United did not make further progress under him. He saw Kane as a leader who could take responsibility and give a team stability, like United captain Bruno Fernandes and Arsenal midfield ball-winner Declan Rice.

United's Premier League form remained inconsistent despite ten Hag's FA Cup triumph in 2023/24. A poor start to the following season led to his departure in autumn 2024. He is now head of sport at Twente Enschede.

How much did Harry Kane cost when he moved to Bayern Munich?

At his long-time club Tottenham Hotspur, the England captain had been open to a move that summer, in line with ten Hag's account. He joined Bayern Munich in August 2023.

Bayern paid the north London club €95 million for him. United could probably have afforded that fee, which has long since paid off for Bayern. Now 33, Kane has scored goals at a prolific rate since his arrival and, according to consistent media reports, is close to extending his contract, which expires in 2027.

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Instead, United signed the then 20-year-old Rasmus Höjlund from Atalanta Bergamo for just under €80 million to play up front in 2023. The Dane flopped and now plays in Serie A again, for Napoli. United's two other expensive arrivals in that transfer window, Mason Mount (€68 million) and Andre Onana (€50 million), also failed to meet expectations.