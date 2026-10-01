Nicolò Tresoldi is firmly in the spotlight. The Club Brugge striker was already in good form and then hit a hat-trick for Germany Under-21s against Malta Under-21s on Wednesday (1-4). Tresoldi can still choose Italy, though, and has yet to make a final decision.

Born 22 years ago in Sardinia, Tresoldi also grew up there. He moved to Germany with his family at 13 and joined the Hannover 96 academy. He broke through there before the club sold him to Club in the summer of 2025 for €7.5 million.

So far, Tresoldi has made 67 appearances for Blauw-Zwart and scored 28 goals. Last season, for example, he found the net in the Champions League against FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, among others.

Under contract in Bruges until mid-2029, Tresoldi made his debut for Germany Under-21s in August 2023 and has an excellent record there, with 16 goals in 26 goals. The right-footer previously said he first wants to experience the European Under-21 Championship with Germany before making a definitive international choice.

After Wednesday's hat-trick against his Maltese counterparts, Tresoldi now sits just two goals short of becoming Germany Under-21s' all-time top scorer. Pierre Litbarski still holds that record with 18 goals, a mark Tresoldi hopes to break "as early as Tuesday".

Next up for the German youngsters is Georgia Under-21s in Bielefeld on Tuesday. A win will in any case be enough for Germany, who have 24 points from nine matches, just like Greece. Germany only have a better head-to-head record, meaning the group will in all probability be decided in Germany's favour.

"I started this adventure with the German youngsters and I want to finish it," he said on Wednesday after the match, referring to next year's European Under-21 Championship. "I wear the German shirt with pride. It is not an easy decision. I think everyone knows that both countries mean a lot to me."

Tresoldi had already been in contact with Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp, who was recently asked about the choice facing the in-demand striker. "So many different factors play a part in a choice like that. If you have the chance to take more time, I think it is logical that he does that," said Klopp.



