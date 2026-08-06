Liverpool want to sign one of England's most prominent stars from the last World Cup, staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to a press report.

The task won't be easy. The player is attracting interest from other clubs in England and Italy.

Per "The Sun", Liverpool have shown interest in signing Tottenham's Djed Spence, but they face fierce competition.

Spence, 25, was the standout star of the Three Lions at the World Cup, shining in the knockout matches against Mexico, Norway and Argentina.

The versatile full-back can play on both sides, yet he sits behind Pedro Porro and Andy Robertson in Tottenham's pecking order.

Spurs appear open to selling him this summer as coach Roberto De Zerbi continues to rebuild his side after two consecutive seventeenth-place finishes in the Premier League.

His price is believed to be around 35 million pounds, putting the deal within reach of more than one club.

Liverpool rate the former Middlesbrough player, but at this stage other clubs appear keener.

That list includes sides from Italy and the Premier League.

Inter Milan held talks about signing Spence earlier this summer, while city rivals AC Milan are also believed to be interested.