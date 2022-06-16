'Stadiums, pitches, weather' - 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be perfect, says Lothar Matthaus

The former German captain also gave his views on who the favourites for the 2022 World Cup are...

The 2022 World Cup kicks-off in less than six months in Qatar and former German skipper Lothar Matthaus is excited for a 'perfect' World Cup.

There have been eyebrows raised at Qatar, the hosts of the World Cup in the past. The suggestions have mainly centred around the hot weather in the region which many said would not be conducive to football. But the World Cup is being held in November and December, which are winter months in Qatar.

Lothar Matthaus, who led Germany to the 1990 World Cup title, feels the weather will be perfect for football. Matthaus said that the climate during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and 1994 World Cup in USA were even worse.

"Yes. The time to play the World Cup is perfect. The 1986 World Cup was very hot. 1994 was also very hot when we played. But here in November and December, it will be perfect climate to play football. It is fantastic," Matthaus said.

Qatar SC

The 61-year-old was at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Doha, one of the venues for the World Cup, on Tuesday to witness New Zealand take on Costa Rica in an intercontinental play-off for a World Cup spot. Matthaus felt that the stadium, pitch and the Advanced Cooling Tech which regulates heat inside the stadium were perfect.

"I felt so comfortable inside the stadium. The place was air conditioned. It was perfect for the players. The pitch was perfect and everything is perfect for the World Cup.

"There is a lot of discussion always. Everybody finds something to criticise the host country. In the end, I'm sure we will have quick, high level games at the World Cup. We will have a party in Qatar," he added.

Matthaus also praised the facilities in Qatar, and highlighted the tournament's compact nature. He felt fans stand to benefit from not traveling all around the country during the World Cup.

"There are beautiful facilities (in Qatar). It is very good for the sepctators. In Maracana (Brazil), you are so far away (from the action when you are in the top tiers) but here, you are so close to the action.

"Also, the eight stadiums are so close to each other. In football, it is specially good for the fans. They dont have to fly so far to get from one stadium to another.

"Football can connect people and I think Qatar can do that."

The former Ballon d'Or winning midfielder also picked out his favourites for the 2022 World Cup, naming the likes of defending champions France, England, Brazil and Germany among others.

"Brazil is one of the favourites. They have had a great qualifying campaign, losing points in only two games (draws). I think France is also a very good team as they have very good players not only Mbappe. They have a team that can at least three first XIs.

"Then we have England with a lot of good players but they lost against Hungary yesterday but still, they are a very good team. Maybe they have a problem with the goalkeeping department but they have great players in other positions. Spain, Portugal, Argentina are also favourites to win the World Cup.

"Germany are a good team. They crashed out in the group stages last time but I think they are one of the favourites this time around. Hansi Flick is doing a great job with the team."