Stadium 974 to host fashion show and concerts during the World Cup in Qatar!

The event is slated to be held before the World Cup final

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is less than five months away. The greatest show in football will kick-off on November 21, 2022, and the excitement is bubbling up all over the world.

Eight stadiums for the World Cup are all tournament-ready and Qatar are gearing up for the region's first-ever World Cup.

Fans travelling to Qatar have a lot to look forward to during the World Cup including state-of-the-art facilities and entertainment options.

One of the venues for the World Cup, Stadium 974, is set to host the Qatar Fashion United event by CR Runway during the World Cup.

Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway will take place on 16 December at Stadium 974, between the semifinal and final matches of the Qatar2022 FIFA World Cup.

The event will feature more than 100 fashion brands, from some of the best brands in the world. There will also be a concert that will feature top artists.

CR Runway, created by Carine Roitfeld, is a first-of-its-kind virtual fashion show.

The event will be held between the semifinals and the final of the World Cup. Stadium 974 is set to host six matches during the World Cup, up until the Round of 16 stage.

Interestingly, Stadium 974 is made using shipping containers and is fully demountable after the World Cup.

Fans have a lot to look forward to during the World Cup in Qatar.