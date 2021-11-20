Stadium 974: Qatar unveils seventh 2022 World Cup-ready venue

Qatar have officially unveiled Stadium 974 on Saturday, the latest venue for the 2022 World Cup.

Stadium 974, previously known as the Ras Abu Aboud stadium, is the seventh venue to be declared tournament ready for the next year's World Cup by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

The venue follows Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Bayt and Al Thumama in being declared ready to host matches for the World Cup, with only one more venue left to be unveiled.

The venue will be inaugurated during the upcoming Arab Cup when Syria and UAE go up against each other on November 30.

Stadium 974 is a unique venue and has been made primarily from shipping containers. The venue is located very close to the Doha port. Interestingly, 974 is the international dialling code for Qatar.

Moreover, the venue can be fully dismantled after the World Cup which kicks off on 21 November 2022, making it the first of its kind in the history of World Cups. The design of the venue is such that there is no need for Advanced Cooling Tech as it is naturally ventilated.

Stadium 974 is scheduled to host to around seven matches during the World Cup, up to the Round of 16 stage.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC, said: “We are very proud to announce the completion of Stadium 974. This is yet another milestone on the road to 2022 as we edge closer to hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world.”

Engineer Yasir Al Jamal, Chairman of the SC’s Operations Office and Vice Chairman, Technical Delivery Office, said: “The striking Stadium 974 is a proud symbol of sustainability and innovation. The completion of this venue is yet another significant moment in our journey towards hosting the FIFA World Cup.”

The 40,000 capacity stadium will also host six matches during the Arab Cup.