Sredojevic hints he will make many changes for Zambia against Kenya

The coach and his team are expected to arrive in Nairobi on Thursday before playing on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has revealed his part satisfaction on how Zambia tackled Malawi on Wednesday at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Micho stated he was only half satisfied on how his charges reacted especially when they lost the ball to the Flames. The match, which they won 1-0, acted as preparation for the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament as well as for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in November.

Napsa Stars’ striker Collins Sikombe scored the only goal that gave Chipolopolo the slim win although they had many chances that were not successfully converted into goals.

More teams

“I need to say that I count myself 50 per cent happy that we have done very well in the reaction when we lose the ball and in the defensive organisation,” Micho, who has had coaching stints in Africa spanning over two decades, said as quoted by FAZ Facebook page.

“I am very happy the way we defended as a team especially in set pieces which are our weakness and we need to improve a lot as a nation.”

The former SC Villa coach also explained why he had to make more than five changes against Malawi.

“This is our desire to keep and preserve the energy because some of these players, at least three of them will be used against on Friday, and we need to economise with the energy in the right way,” the Serb added.

The former African champions are set to arrive in Nairobi on Thursday evening ahead of the friendly tie on Friday at Nyayo Stadium.

Article continues below

Micho will then fly with his team to for a third friendly meeting at Rustenburg on Sunday against Bafana Bafana. Zambia have also lined up matches against – Micho’s former club – and against the Premier Soccer League champions .

They will open the Chan tournament in with a match against on January 19.

The Cosafa nation will be based in South-West Cameroon and will play Group D matches at Limbe Omnisport Stadium. They will then face Guinea on January 23 and finish group assignments with a game against Namibia on January 27.