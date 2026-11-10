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Bart DHanis
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Sports tribunal CAS stands firm and shows Willem II the door after years of proceedings

Willem II

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Monday in a case brought by Willem II against Spanish club CD Mirandés over unpaid training compensation for Nikolaos Michelis, Voetbal International reports.

Michelis made 13 appearances for the Tilburg club in 2021. The Greek defender arrived on loan from AC Milan that year but failed to impress.

After his loan spell in the Netherlands, AC Milan let him join Mirandés on a free transfer. Willem II's board was in turmoil that year, with technical director Joris Mathijsen among those dismissed.

Willem II had two years after Michelis moved to Mirandés to submit a claim for €60,000. The club filed it a day too late, however, and FIFA did not consider the claim.

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The club then took the case to the sports tribunal. After lengthy proceedings, the tribunal reached the same conclusion as FIFA: Willem II are not entitled to the €60,000.

Michelis now plays at the highest level in Portugal. The central defender is a regular starter for Academico Viseu, who sit sixth in Liga Portugal.

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