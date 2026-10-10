Sports minister Abodi: "Milan is certainly a city destined to be part of the panel of cities that will host the 2032 European Championship"

(ANSA) - MILAN, 10 Oct - "Milan is certainly a city destined to be part of the panel of cities that will host the 2032 European Championship, but time is

precious

and work on the new San Siro stadium will have to begin by spring 2027." This was said by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, on the sidelines of the Volunteering and Sport Day, promoted by the Costruiamo il Futuro Foundation at Allianz MiCo in Milan. "Time is running out, 2032 seemed a long way off, but the deadlines are immediate because within a few weeks Uefa, together with the Italian Football Federation, will make choices regarding the 14 projects submitted," the minister explained, underlining that "it is hard for Milan not to be part of the final choice".





On the new San Siro project, Abodi said that "it came about according to every requirement of due process, from what I have been able to see", recalling the clubs' expression of interest and the assessment by the Revenue Agency. "A very significant price has been paid, pointing towards an extraordinary private investment," he added, expressing the hope that "the will of the mayor and the clubs will quickly lead to the start of the administrative process needed to open the construction sites". (ANSA).