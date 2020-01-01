Sporting Huelva striker Kanteh: We are not afraid of Atletico Madrid

The Spanish-Gambian forward believes the team can defy the odds against the defending champions in Saturday's clash

Huelva striker Fatoumata Kanteh is optimistic the team can upset in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola contest.

Kanteh scored her first goal of the season in Sporting's 3-1 victory at Tenerife in their first match of the year as Antonio Sanchez's side ended their winless run in four matches.

With a 1-0 opening loss at home to Atletico last September, Sporting are hoping to avoid a back-to-back defeat at the hands of the champions this season at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

And the 22-year-old Spanish-Gambian-born, who joined Sporting from Logrono last summer, believes they can keep up their newly found winning mentality against title-chasing Pablo Lopez's team.

"The truth is that, before the end of the year 2019, we ask for the new year to score more goals in the matches," Kanteh told the club website.

"This is to avoid doing well without good result and that the rival did not press us and the truth is that the new year has brought us more goals.

"We are not afraid of any team in the league. We arrived well physically, mentally too and after winning in Tenerife 1-3.

"We arrived well for Saturday's game, with a lot of confidence and desire to go out and give it all and make it very difficult for them."

Having inspired the win over Tenerife last week, Kanteh will be aiming to lead her side to a second victory on the bounce this term.