One thing first: by the time you read this, some of the situations mentioned here may already have changed. Nicolas Jackson might have been sold, someone else might have gone out on loan, and other movement around Chelsea FC would hardly be a surprise. There are a lot of players there right now. On Wednesday, for example, the club officially announced the signing of Pep Chavarría for a reported 19 million euros plus bonuses.

Still, this is not really about individual pieces of the puzzle. It is about the "overall work of art" Chelsea are putting together right now. Even by their own standards, the Londoners are producing a pretty absurd transfer window. Chelsea are building a squad on a historic scale, both in terms of numbers and cost.

Since the BlueCo investor group led by Todd Boehly took over in 2022, Chelsea have specialised in stockpiling expensive young talents with room to grow. The idea is simple: sign as many prospects as possible, hand them the longest contracts possible, then hope their market value rises. Sometimes it worked. Sometimes it didn't.

What never really followed was sustained success on the pitch. Chelsea did win the Club World Cup in 2025, but since the takeover they have finished only 12th, 6th, 4th and 10th in the Premier League. Last season, Chelsea got through two managers in Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior and missed out on qualification for international competition.

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Experienced players complement Chelsea's selection of talents

Now Xabi Alonso is meant to fix it, and in truth the fit makes sense. Like Chelsea, Alonso once represented success, but he too comes into this off a complicated recent past including dismissal at Real Madrid. He quickly brought about a shift in Chelsea's transfer strategy. "We want a squad that has the right balance between quality and mentality," he explained straight after arriving.

From Alonso's point of view, all those talents need more experience around them, and Chelsea acted on it. Top target Granit Xhaka (33) was not attainable. Instead, the club signed two English veterans. Midfielder Jordan Henderson (36) arrived on a free transfer from Brentford FC and striker Danny Welbeck (35) for six million euros from Brighton & Hove Albion.

That push for experience, or "mentality", did nothing to curb the hierarchy's appetite for developable talents. Chelsea paid 57 million for right-back Marco Palestra (21) from Atalanta Bergamo. They spent 50 million on right winger Geovany Quenda (19) from Sporting Lisbon. Then came 40 million for midfielder Valentin Barco (22) from partner club Racing Strasbourg. And it carried on all the way down to 2.4 million for striker Dastan Satpaev (18) from Kairat Almaty.

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Morgan Rogers is the fifth-most expensive player in football history

On top of that, a host of loan players returned, including Nicolas Jackson from Bayern Munich and several who had been parked in Strasbourg. Former great hope Mykhaylo Mudryk recently made his comeback in a friendly after the expiry of his almost two-year doping ban. And there was one more major deal: Morgan Rogers joined from Aston Villa for 138 million euros. The 23-year-old No 10 became the fifth-most expensive transfer in football history.

In total, Chelsea have invested 408 million euros in this transfer window. By some distance, that is the highest figure of any club in the world, with Tottenham Hotspur a long way behind in second. The previous spending record by a club in a single transfer window was set by Liverpool last summer with 483 million. With the transfer of Pep Chavarria (28, Rayo Vallecano), now confirmed by Chelsea, the 400-million mark has been passed.

Chavarria is the club's 17th signing of the summer, while only six players have been moved on. Despite income from the sales of, among others, Andrey Santos and Marc Cucurella, Chelsea's transfer balance of minus 246 million is also unmatched worldwide.

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Chelsea FC: 25 players are reportedly allowed to leave

Chelsea currently have a 39-man squad, an extraordinary number even by Premier League standards. Not one of those 39 contracts expires in 2027, and 34 still run for at least another three years. Chelsea now have eight centre-backs, all valued at at least ten million euros by Transfermarkt , eight full-backs after Chavarria's arrival and, on top of that, seven centre-forwards.

Next comes the clear-out, or at least that is the plan after the spending spree. On Saturday, the English Sun reported that 25 players could in principle leave the club. Among them are returnee Jackson, England striking hope Liam Delap, who is being linked with Aston Villa, Mudryk and former Borussia Dortmund loanee Aaron Anselmino. If interested clubs do not emerge, Chelsea can still send unwanted players to partner club Strasbourg shortly before the end of the transfer window.

Even key players from last season are considered possible sale candidates if the price is right. That includes right winger Pedro Neto and midfield engine Enzo Fernandez, who has already been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City. If Fernandez leaves, Chelsea could step up their efforts for Alonso's alleged preferred player Martin Zubimendi from local rivals Arsenal FC.

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Chelsea recently embarrassed themselves against a club from Malaysia

While all that remains unresolved, Alonso is trying to get his patched-together squad ready for the new season, and the early signs have been mixed. A narrow win over Western Sydney Wanderers was followed by defeats to Tottenham and Juventus. Chelsea then arranged two friendlies in 24 hours over the weekend so as many players as possible could get minutes.

Saturday brought a respectable 3-0 win over AC Milan with a starting XI full of quality. Sunday was another story. A reserve side featuring Jackson, Estevao and Jamie Gittens embarrassed themselves against Johor DT of Malaysia. Only two converted penalties from Delap and a late own goal salvaged a 3-3 draw. The Sun , never shy with a pun, ran with "Alon-so bad", while the Daily Mail called it a "farce".

On 24 August, Chelsea start the new season away at Fulham FC. Who will still be part of the squad by then, and what the starting XI will look like, remains completely unclear.