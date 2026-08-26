According to Sactown Sport, Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry is in Florida to watch Simmons work out. The report says the GM wants to judge whether the three-time All-Star can be a serious option to support rookie Darius Acuff Jr. at point guard.

Acuff Jr. is set to become the face of the rebuild in Sacramento. The Kings finished last season with just 22 wins and 60 defeats and took the 19-year-old with the seventh pick in this year's draft.

Simmons last played in the NBA in April 2025 for the Los Angeles Clippers. He sat out the entire past season in order, according to one of his coaches, to get back into shape and fully recover from the many injuries of his NBA career.

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Ben Simmons suffers a dramatic fall in the NBA: from All-Star to journeyman

Over the past few years, the 30-year-old has suffered an almost unprecedented decline. He spent six mostly successful years with the Philadelphia 76ers, earning Rookie of the Year, three All-Star selections, two All-Defensive Team selections and one All-NBA Third Team selection before his star slowly but steadily began to fade.

In Brooklyn, injuries kept hitting him and even sparked speculation about an early retirement. A buyout made him a free agent in February 2025 and he then joined the Clippers. Just a few months after leaving LA, he made positive headlines as a professional angler during his "sabbatical". In May, he and his team won the Walker's Cay Open Cup of the Sport Fishing Championship.

Back in mid-August, NBA insider Marc Spears had already reported that some teams had registered their interest in signing the first overall pick in the 2016 draft to a veteran minimum contract. Spears specifically mentioned a team from the Western Conference, which would apply to the Kings.

A few weeks ago, Simmons himself signalled that he is targeting a comeback on the professional basketball stage, by sharing a cryptic Instagram post. "I wouldn't change the story. The highs, the lows, the pain, the time, the lessons. I embrace all of it. Every chapter built something in me that I couldn't have built any other way. Grateful for the path I've taken. Proud of where I stand. Ready for whatever comes next," he wrote alongside a picture showing him in a celebratory pose during training.