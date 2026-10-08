Paulo Victor Gomes, who combines the roles of Brazil's U20 and U23 head coach, has paid a visit to Bayern Munich's training ground. He posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday showing him alongside head coach Vincent Kompany, for whom he had even brought a Brazil national team shirt with Kompany on the back, and reserve-team coach Dante.

Gomes wrote: "Today an important series of international visits begins at Bayern Munich, during which we will closely accompany our Brazilian players in Europe and strengthen relations with the clubs. A day full of exchanging experiences and good conversations about football and the development of players."

Right now, only one Bayern Munich player is in contention for a call-up to Gomes' Brazil U20 or U23 sides: Maycon Cardozo. The 17-year-old left winger, who stands just 1.65 metres tall, is regarded as one of the club's biggest talents.

How did Maycon Cardozo end up at Bayern Munich?

Cardozo is the son of former Brazilian professional footballer Douglas. The family moved to Thailand when he was two, and that is where he learned to play football. He arrived in Munich at the start of 2025 via Bayern Munich's so-called World Squad, initially featuring for the U17s and U19s.

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During the second half of last season, Kompany regularly brought him in to train with the first team and even handed him two Bundesliga appearances. Cardozo was part of Bayern's squad for the summer tour of Asia, and he was also in the squad for the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund. This season, though, his only competitive appearances have come for coach Dante's reserve side in the fourth tier. Dante, of course, once played for Bayern Munich and the Brazil national team himself.

At the end of August, Cardozo made two appearances and registered one assist before a broken shoulder stopped him. He is now working on his comeback, and the high-profile visit from Brazil is likely to give him another lift.