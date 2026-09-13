Hamza Abdelkarim, the Barcelona forward, plays his first match this evening at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium after striking a fresh agreement with Barca, the two parties having agreed last Friday to extend the Egyptian's contract until 2030.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, one of the standout stars of pre-season now faces a tough task at the start of the campaign. Raphinha is producing an impressive level in the false nine role and refusing to leave any room for rotation.

Despite being an out-and-out striker, Hamza has found the door to the starting line-up closed so far. The Brazilian's form has shut it.

The Egyptian has played only 4 minutes in official matches, against Rayo Vallecano. But Hamza, who finished pre-season as the team's top scorer, is not giving up. His chance could come today against Levante.

Hansi Flick returns to a rotation policy this evening, handing Hamza a new opportunity to earn minutes.

Flick praised the player's contract renewal yesterday, convinced the Egyptian international brings unique qualities to the squad: an out-and-out striker with a strong presence inside the box and characteristics unlike any of the club's other forwards.

The contract until 2030 confirms Barcelona's determination to keep a forward they regard as an important piece of the future project. Even so, the Egyptian does not want to settle for waiting.

His aim is simple. Establish himself in the current team quickly and make the most of every opportunity Flick gives him, just as he did over the summer.

An exceptional moment

Hamza features in every Barcelona matchday squad and keeps waiting for his moment. The competition looks brutal, given the run Raphinha is enjoying.

Goals in every match he has played, in La Liga and the Champions League alike, have taken the Brazilian's tally to 8: six in the domestic competition and two in Europe. Levante could be his next victim.

Raphinha has faced Levante twice and won both times, yet he has never scored against them.

Tonight offers him another chance to boost his numbers and keep alive a scoring streak that has become the headline of the season's opening weeks. Hamza, meanwhile, freshly signed, wants to see that future start turning into the present. He may get new minutes today.



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