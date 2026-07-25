Spanish media cannot stop talking about Shane Kluivert after his first minutes for FC Barcelona

Shane Kluivert made his unofficial debut for FC Barcelona on Friday and left an excellent impression. The 18-year-old son of Patrick Kluivert produced an assist straight away in the 4-1 friendly win over CE Europa.

With the new season approaching, coach Hansi Flick brought Kluivert into the squad. The young forward had already shown plenty in Barcelona’s youth teams and, with many internationals still yet to return from their holidays, the moment was right for him to step in.

Mundo Deportivo were full of praise for Kluivert’s display. "This was the first real test for Shane Kluivert, which he came through with flying colours. The Dutch winger, who was in the starting XI under Hansi Flick, delivered a precise cross from the left flank from which Héctor Fort headed home Barcelona’s second goal."

"Although he did not play the full 90 minutes, the time he spent on the pitch was enough to leave a very positive impression. This confirms that Flick’s decision to include him in the first team during pre-season was more than justified," it continues.

Elsewhere, the newspaper even describes Kluivert as one of the greatest talents to come through the club’s academy. In Spain, they therefore believe he has a big future ahead of him.

"His ability to beat defenders on the flank, his vision and his versatility to play in any attacking position have made him one of La Masia’s most promising talents. The club, aware of his potential, extended his contract until 2028 last April, a step that came as no surprise."

For now, Kluivert will be the only Dutchman in action for Barcelona. It was announced this week that Frenkie de Jong will be sidelined for the time being. He suffered a knee injury at the World Cup.