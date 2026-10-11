Jose Mourinho refused to face the media after Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu, in protest at the sending-off of Vinicius Junior.

According to Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", Mourinho skipped the post-match press conference. His assistants and players stayed out of the mixed zone too, with La Liga officials present at the Bernabeu confirming the blackout.

Real's fury traces back to the red card shown to Vinicius Junior, even though Diomande's solitary strike had already sealed all three points.

Visibly seething once the card was brandished in the Brazilian's face, the Portuguese coach decided the press conference could wait.

Real Madrid now face a financial fine over Mourinho's no-show.

Mourinho: just as we have always known him

Journalist Antonio Romero reckons Mourinho has revealed his true colours. "You were saying that Mourinho had arrived calmer, but he showed his true face from the very first time. I feel there are two matters behind Mourinho's decision. The first is that he has already started playing the Clasico match, and the second is that he is avoiding answering awkward questions about the modest level the team is producing, which is tending towards poor."

Analyst Julio Pulido sees nothing new in any of it. "He plays off the pitch more than he plays on it. His strategy is clear, which is to compensate for the team's lack of football by stirring up tension and escalation. If he thinks this method will bring him closer to Barcelona's style of play, he is mistaken, because it is an incorrect strategy. He has begun working internally to convince the players of the need to stir up the atmosphere, and he has adopted the club's discourse that the referees are harming Real Madrid."

Jordi Marti confirmed that Real Madrid's fans have swallowed the line that La Liga is riddled with corruption. "I thought we would not see the worst version of Mourinho again, but he has come back to stay. He poisons everyone with his toxicity."



